Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,106 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Stock Up 2.1 %

GOOS stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canada Goose Profile

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

