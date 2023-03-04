Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,449 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.36. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust

In other Redwood Trust news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redwood Trust news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.