Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,815 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $59,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GoodRx to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

GDRX opened at $5.92 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -84.56, a PEG ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

