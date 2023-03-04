Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 189 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALE opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

