Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 316 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,666 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

