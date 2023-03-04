Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,400 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,182 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,588,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 316,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 66.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 42.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 594,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 177,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 56.5% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 177,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Up 2.2 %

IAG opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAMGOLD Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.