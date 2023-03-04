Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 948 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,139,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 926,226 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 552,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 263,037 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 258,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 123,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 3.7 %

About NeoGenomics

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $17.99 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.