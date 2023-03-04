Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SILV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $59,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 58.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILV stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $827.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.08.

SILV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

