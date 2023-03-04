SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $708,050.00 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 35,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $708,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $701.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $23.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SI-BONE by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $4,849,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 67,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

