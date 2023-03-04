Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $99,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.