SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SouthState by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,024. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SouthState Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $79.74 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

