SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $7,120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,714,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,112,000 after buying an additional 105,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,650,000 after purchasing an additional 64,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7,318,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Articles

