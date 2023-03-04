Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $19.92 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 208,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,924,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,723,000 after buying an additional 40,381,114 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after buying an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after buying an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

