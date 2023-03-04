Tamer I. Khayal Sells 10,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 1.47. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 11.21.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
Further Reading
