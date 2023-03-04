Tamer I. Khayal Sells 10,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 1.47. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.