Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Sells $806,998.50 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) Director David A. Sachs sold 13,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $806,998.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,921,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Terex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $60.32 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Terex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

