The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,972,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

