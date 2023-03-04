The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 39.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $65.49 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

