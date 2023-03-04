The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 39.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $82.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

