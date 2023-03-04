THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:THO opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.