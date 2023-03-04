Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,668 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 120.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.23.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also

