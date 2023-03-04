Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 28,229 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 229.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,229 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.5 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.10) to GBX 1,219 ($14.71) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

