Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 3,956 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.