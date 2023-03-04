Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 710 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 3.4 %

KRYS stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,349,394.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,349,394.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,844 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,599. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

