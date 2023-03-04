Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 829 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 280.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $172.95 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $209.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.49%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

