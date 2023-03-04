Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 975,868 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,300.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 975,868 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.