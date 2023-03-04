Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.82. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also

