Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $251,000 Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 157.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after buying an additional 521,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

