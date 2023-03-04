Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $254,000 Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $4,159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research analysts have commented on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

