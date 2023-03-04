Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $256,000 Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

IYY opened at $99.31 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.05.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.