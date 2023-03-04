Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 432.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 309.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $15,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $42.71 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

