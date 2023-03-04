Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

CPK opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $142.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.