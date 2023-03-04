Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Bank OZK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,021 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.9 %

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

