Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 8,517 Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) by 857.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $319,000.

JNUG stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.50. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

