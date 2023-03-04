Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ABB were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 23.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth $78,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Price Performance

Shares of ABB opened at $34.16 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ABB

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.