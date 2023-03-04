Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,217 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $45.72 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

