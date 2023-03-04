Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 9,221 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Masimo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $182.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average of $149.16. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $184.96.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

