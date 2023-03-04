Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,815,000 after buying an additional 1,539,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after acquiring an additional 156,127 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,178,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OZK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of OZK opened at $44.06 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

