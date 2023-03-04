UBS Group AG Acquires 103,395 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,123,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 551,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 175,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $25.28 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

