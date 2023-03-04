UBS Group AG Acquires 166,148 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 43.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Ballard Power Systems

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

