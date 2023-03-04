UBS Group AG Acquires 23,449 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $288.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

