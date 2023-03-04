UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $281,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,941. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $281,829.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $1,043,369 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE USAC opened at $21.80 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -114.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.26%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.