UBS Group AG Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

WST stock opened at $329.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.88 and its 200 day moving average is $260.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

