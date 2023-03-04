UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,859,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $670,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,928,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,341 shares of company stock worth $3,494,172. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

