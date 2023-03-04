UBS Group AG Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,140 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $25.89 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

