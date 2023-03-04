UBS Group AG Has $3.29 Million Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in LSB Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LSB Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LSB Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LXU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of LXU opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

