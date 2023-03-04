UBS Group AG Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

IXG stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

