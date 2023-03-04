UBS Group AG Has $3.32 Million Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MYN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

