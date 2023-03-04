UBS Group AG Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG opened at $160.76 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.78.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

