UBS Group AG Has $3.39 Million Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEZU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 582.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 133,463 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.