UBS Group AG Has $3.41 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.9 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $89.41.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

